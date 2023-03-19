Delhi Police At Rahul Gandhi's Residence Over Remarks Made During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday to talk to the Congress Lok Sabha MP about an alleged speech he had made in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda along with other officials of Delhi Police have arrived at the senior Congress leader's residence to seek details of the victims, according to news agency ANI.

Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda, while commenting on the visit of Delhi Police to Gandhi's residence, said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been molested and raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims."

#BREAKING | Delhi Police reach Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence. This seems to be in connection with comments he made during Bharat Jodo Yatra. #RahulGandhi #Congress #DelhiPolice



Tune in to watch - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/hIm5ZN5OOA — Republic (@republic) March 19, 2023

Delhi Police seeks details of victims

On March 16, the Congress party, through its official Twitter handle, said the Delhi Police has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, seeking details of victims who had approached him regarding sexual harassment and violence they had faced. According to the police officials and a PTI report, the Congress leader, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, had said, "I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted."

After the notice was served, the Congress party said, "A government rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi and Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. Forty-five days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced."

"We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law. This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition," it added.