Delhi Police Averts Major Terror Strike; Reveals Vital Details Of ISI-trained Terrorist

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested Mohammad Ashraf Ali, a Pakistani national from the national capital.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested Mohammad Ashraf Ali, a Pakistani national from the national capital. After his arrest, DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha briefed the media about the developments. In a big revelation, the Delhi Police informed that Ashraf Ali was living in India for more than a decade under an acquired Indian identity. In addition, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle, cartridges, two pistols and a grenade from him. 

"Initial interrogation has revealed that he has been living in India since many years and was working like a sleeper cell for subversive activities," said DCP Kushwaha

"He also revealed that he was involved in terrorist activities in J&K and rest of the country in the past," he added

'Terrorist was tasked to carry out a big strike; infiltrated through Bangladesh'  

In addition, the police also informed that the Pakistani terrorist was tasked with carrying out a major terrorist attack. The arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorist were supplied for the terrorist activities, the DCP added. Moreover, the arrested terrorist was handled by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Apart from this, the police revealed that the arrested terrorist infiltrated India through Bangladesh. 

"The ISI has trained him and he was sent through Bangladesh through the Siliguri border. We are verifying his other involvements and trying to identify his other associates," the DCP said. 

"He has carried out subversive activities, terror activities and sometimes he has even done espionage acts," the DCP added.

The Delhi Police also informed that during their interrogation, it was revealed that the Pakistani terrorist travelled to two other countries - Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The terrorist used the Indian passport he acquired for travelling to the two countries. In a bid to acquire the Indian documents, Mohammad Ashraf Ali also got married to an Indian woman in the past, the police informed. 

"He went to a place in Bihar and acquired a fake Indian identity certificate based on which he was able to make other documents. He got married in Vaishali in the Ghaziabad area," the DCP informed 

The police informed that the 40-year-old terrorist was tasked by a person in Pakistan who was codenamed - Naseer. Moreover, he used to receive the money for activities through a hawala channel and also worked as a 'Peer Maulana' and pretended to cure diseases and ailments. 

Delhi Police arrests Pakistani National

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested a Pakistani terrorist from the national capital. The police authorities arrested the individual from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar area. The Pakistani national has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ali, who was living as an Indian national with the name - Ali Ahmed Noori in Shastri Nagar in Delhi.

