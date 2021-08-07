Delhi Police Beefs Up Security Near Red Fort Ahead Of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Delhi Police has beefed up the security in Delhi-NCR with multi-layered arrangements, especially around the Red Fort-Chandni Chowk area. The security has been tighetened to avoid any untoward incidence. Under the tightened security measures, posters of the most wanted terrorists have been put up at various places to aware people. Residents of the area have been asked to immediately inform the police in case they find any suspected person.

360-degree drone coverage to counter unfriendly objects

Based on a report by ANI, there will be a 360-degree drone coverage to counter unfriendly objects on Independence Day. Training to staff members is being departed to tackle any unfriendly object and to counter the anti-drone challenge. "The security personnel are being trained under a coordinated training with Air Force, National Security Guard (NSG), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in progress," said Anita Roy, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North.

Ahead of Independence Day 15th August, Delhi Police strengthen security near Red Fort-Chandni Chowk area, put blocks of large containers to barricade the area pic.twitter.com/fWSBnIGkLN — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

"Staff deployment for security checks has been in force for two months. Internal checks at markets, near Chandni Chowk area and inside Red Fort are being done, there will be a triple-layer arrangement for security, wherein along with the state borders, all roads leading to Red Fort and the close vicinity of Red Fort will be barricaded and the barricading will continue till late in the evening, even after the event is over," she told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. He has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on the occassion.

Red Fort closed for public from July 21- Aug 15 over security reasons

Earlier, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had announced the closure of the monument for tourists from July 21 to August 15 till the Independence Day celebrations are over. In its order, the ASI declared that the Red Fort will remain shut for public tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic and security reasons.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director-General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21st July 2021 to 15th August 2021 till the Independence Day celebration is over," the ASI order stated.

Usually, the fort stays shut for the public for a week before Independence Day, however, this time around the duration has been increased this time around to pace up the security. The Delhi Police in a letter on July 12 had suggested that the fort will remain shut from July 15 due to the COVID pandemic and security reasons.

(Image: ANI)