Delhi Police Briefs On Sidhu Moosewala's Murder; Confirms Shooter's Associate Arrested

In another major development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, after the first arrest of the main associate of one of the shooters involved in the killing of the Punjabi singer, the Delhi Police Special cell CP H.G.S Dhaliwal briefed the media on Wednesday, confirming Mahakaal's arrest, and assured that the actual shooters will be arrested soon.

Speaking at an official press conference, Delhi Police Special cell CP H.G.S Dhaliwal stated, "Delhi police special cell is constantly acting on organised crimes and criminals. In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case, we had intelligence inputs of a big conspiracy. Our effort was to arrest the culprits behind the Moosewala murder. Our is aim to ensure the killers are arrested. Special cell has learned about 5 people's involvement in this. "

He added, "A major criminal has been arrested from Pune in Moosewala case, and he is sent for 14 days police custody. Mahakaal has been arrested, whose associate is involved in killing and is currently absconding. Actual shooters will be arrested soon. Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind the killing."

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

Pune Rural crime branch has arrested absconding accused Saurabh alias Mahakaal from Pune Rural in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. This comes a day after at least eight people were arrested for providing logistical support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, Punjab Police said on Tuesday. Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Moosewala and shared information with shooters was also sent to 7-day police remand.

"Kekda has shared all the inputs like the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, a number of occupants, vehicle details and he is travelling in non-bullet-proof vehicle Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad," said ADGP Parmod Ban.

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared - brought dead. The AAP-led government came under pressure over his murder as the state government had reduced his security just a day before along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.