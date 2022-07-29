Delhi Police Bust International Drug Racket; 21.4 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 130 Cr Seized

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday busted an international drug trafficking syndicate and recovered 21.4 kg of superfine quality heroin worth Rs 130 crore. According to news agency ANI, the DCP of Crime Branch KPS Malhotra informed that soon after receiving inputs about the drugs, four accused persons had been arrested.

According to the reports, one of the four accused is an Afghan national.

Earlier in June, Delhi Police busted two drug trafficking networks and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 21 crore in the international market. At least three people, including a Nigerian national, were arrested.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai customs department arrested an Angolan national for allegedly trying to smuggle around 1.4 kilograms of cocaine worth approx Rs 11 crore. The AIU proceeded based on the inputs provided by the Bangalore Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), according to ANI.

In another such incident, the DRI on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old woman from Zambia after she landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). She was caught by the officials while she was walking out with a bag containing 4.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 30 crore. The woman was allegedly part of an international drug syndicate and was reportedly sent to Bengaluru on a business visa with the consignment.