Delhi Police Bust Massive Fake Passport Racket; Main Accused Operating For 25 Yrs Arrested

In a big success, Delhi police on Saturday, August 20, unearthed a huge fake passport scam and arrested the main accused, who was operating the racket for the last 25 years.

Apart from the arrest, Delhi police recovered 325 fake passports, 175 forged visas, a high-tech UV machine, 1,200 rubber stamps, which belong to banks, embassies and airports.

How was the racket unearthed?

The IGI unit of Delhi Police received a complaint from the immigration department on August 6, about the deportation of Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhury, who was originally from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said, “As the investigation was taken up after filing the FIR, it was found that the Bio page of the passport, in this case, was changed. Bio page on the passport has a Passport Related Information Official Data Exchange (PRIDE), which has specific parameters, which helps in differentiating a genuine and forged passport. In this case the Bio page was forged - It has the details about the photo, signature, address and the place of issue. These details were changed. Secondly, the passport was restitched.”

Syndicate targeted people by luring them with jobs abroad

After making the first arrest in the case, Delhi police got the first success on August 3, with the arrest of Zameer Bicharwala, after which it emerged the syndicate was operated from Mumbai with a proper setup with the help of which, a fresh passport could be issued. Sharma said the mastermind in the case was Zakir. The police were initially facing major challenges in the investigation because the conspirators were using virtual numbers.

“They were using international numbers with the SIM cards issued on fake addresses and we came to know later a lot of the numbers from Greece and Mexico were used. They were changing 89 IMEIs,” DCP Sharma said.

As a part of the setup in Mumbai, they had stitching threads, stamps of different airports, and embassies. Zakir, the mastermind, operating for the last 25 years, has sent thousands of people abroad, police informed. He reported targetted innocent and vulnerable people by luring them to go abroad.

“We have arrested the entire setup in Mumbai and our next target will be Punjab and Gujarat. The total recoveries, in this case, include 325 passports, 175 forged visas, a high tech UV machine, 1200 rubber stamps, which belong to banks, embassies, airports,” DCP Sharma informed.

Notably, Zakir has invested his money in the film industry, including a Netflix series.

