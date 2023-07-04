Delhi Police Busts AIIMS Racket Involving Impersonation Of NEET Candidates

The Delhi Police have dismantled a racket wherein students from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were engaged in impersonating National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) candidates during written examinations.

The alleged mastermind behind this illicit operation has been identified as Naresh Bishnoi, a second-year student pursuing B.Sc in Radiology, according to law enforcement officials. Bishnoi is believed to have lured several first-year students from the B.Sc Radiology program to write exams on behalf of the candidates, in exchange for monetary compensation.

The revelation of this racket came to light when law enforcement officials apprehended Sanju Yadav, who was caught writing the examination for another candidate. Additional incidents involved the arrest of medical students, namely Mahavir and Jeetender, in Nagpur, as they were found to be engaged in similar activities of writing exams for others.

All those apprehended have disclosed that they were working under Naresh Bishnoi's direction. According to law enforcement officials, each candidate had to pay a sum of Rs. six lakhs for the examination-writing service, with an initial advance payment of Rs.1 lakh.

"We have made some arrests in the case and we are investigating further who may be involved in this case. The case was busted following a tip off on which we formed teams to probe the matter and we achieved success in it," said one of the officials involved in investigations in the case.