Delhi Police Busts Factory Involved In Making Fake Cumin Seeds From Grass, Rock Powder

On Thursday, October 20, the Delhi police busted a factory on Mandanpur road in Kanjhawla that was involved in making fake cumin seeds.

'Jeera' or cumin seeds not only add a flavour to the dishes but also have great health benefits like helping control blood sugar to aiding in weight loss. But some people for their own profit are ready to play with the health of others by manufacturing 'fake cumin seeds'.

A factory on Mandanpur road in the Kanjhawla area of the national capital was using grass, jaggery and stone powder to make fake cumin seeds. On Thursday, October 20, the Delhi police busted this factory and seized several bags of cumin seeds, grass and stone powder.

According to the ANI, about 348 bags of cumin seed in the truck, 55 bags of cumin Seed in the godown, 35 grass bags, 25 cans of Jaggery vinegar and 25 bags of stone powder were seized by the Delhi police from a factory on Mandanpur road, Kanjhawla.

Notably, as soon as the festive season arrives, some people see it as an opportunity to make a profit by selling sub-standard or adulterated food. However, from time to time police launch drives against these illegal practices while busting the racket or businesses that not only cheat consumer economically but plays with their health too.

