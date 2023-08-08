Delhi Police Busts Gang Of Imposters Involved In Website Spoofing To Dupe People, 5 Held

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit (IFSO) busted a gang of imposters, who used website spoofing to dupe the victims by offering distributorships in the name of the leading company, ITC (Indian Tobacco Company). A total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Notably, website spoofing refers to an act of creating a fake website with the intention to mislead the readers making them think that the website has been created by a different person or organisation. Interestingly, the spoof website usually adopts the design of the target website, sometimes with a similar URL as well.

Three laptops, 21 mobile phones, two hard disks, two tablets and 20 SIM cards, 20 ATM cards, six bank passbooks and 4 cheque books have been recovered from the accused.

Delhi Police cybercrime unit busts gang of imposters involved in website spoofing

The operation busted a fraudulent operational setup that aimed to betray the victims on the pretext of selling distributorships of ITC by developing fake websites identical to genuine ones by using their domain.

It has been learnt that one of the victims lost over Rs 50 lakh after the perpetrators approached him and engaged him in their skillfully scripted trap of business deals, lies, and false promises.

Notably, the Delhi Police last year in October busted three gangs of imposters who used to dupe the victims by offering franchisees or dealerships in the name of companies. At least 12 persons were arrested from across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bihar.

It was learnt that the imposters used to call the victims on behalf of the fake company and defraud the citizens by taking their hard-earned money.