Delhi Police Busts Honey Trap Gang, Accused Used Women ‘Masseuses’ To Swindle Victims

Four members of an extortion gang, including a woman, were arrested by the Delhi Police. They allegedly honey-trapped people by introducing the woman as a masseuse, one of the members disguised as a police officer, and two others as security personnel.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Suneja, Md. Shafiq, Deepak Budhiraja, and Hemlata.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Meena stated that on the basis of a complaint filed by Nand Kishor, a resident of Balbir Nagar Shahdara, all the accused were booked under sections 389, 419, 170, 120 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What happened?

Nand Kishore claimed in his complaint that when searching the internet, he came across a number on a page. The complainant and the woman who identified herself as a masseuse thereafter engaged in a WhatsApp conversation and added each other as friends. The complainant and that woman met at the signature bridge the very next day. The lady kept engaging him in talks and chats on WhatsApp.

The woman asked the complainant to meet her at DTC Depot Seemapuri on January 29. Around 30 minutes after the complaint arrived, the same lady and another woman arrived and introduced the other woman as her friend.

They then went to a room after the lady had urged them to go to her friend's house. Later, five people showed up, and they introduced themselves as a Crime Branch officer, a landlord, a woman who identified herself as an NGO member, and a person wearing a uniform who was posing as a sub inspector from the Delhi Police.

One of the gang members who introduced himself as a police officer threatened to implicate the victim in the POCSO case for attempting to indulge in a relationship with a minor girl. Additionally, they took the complainant's phone and erased data, thrashed him, and threatened to accuse him of a fictitious crime unless he paid them Rs. 10 lakhs.

The accused, Sunny Suneja, was interrogated and arrested in the case. He disclosed that the person who posed himself as a Crime Branch Officer was Honey Saxena.

"He stated that Honey Saxena introduced himself as a coordinator who provided work to the actors. Honey Saxena asked Sunny to act as a police officer, and on his behest, he pretended to be SI during the whole fake raid," the police added.

Police uniform worn by Sunny Suneja, a Car used in the incident, four mobile phones used by accused persons, sweater of accused Deepak recovered.