Delhi Police Busts Huge Extortion Racket In Rohini Jail; Many High-rank Officers Arrested

The Delhi Police said in its chargesheet that con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar was using certain high-end mobile phone applications to spoof the landline numbers of different government authorities to extort large amounts of money from several individuals from inside Rohini jail.

The allegations are filed in a chargesheet in connection to a case against Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, earlier this month in a case related to allegedly duping the wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy to extort ₹200 crore.

In its final report filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, the police claimed that Chandrashekhar lived inside the jail like a 'king'. It further claimed by impersonating himself as a high-ranking government functionary, he used mobile numbers to carry out extortion.

The chargesheet filed before the court said, “The mobile screen of unsuspecting users will show the number of landlines of government offices and name of some higher government authorities through true-caller mobile application".

The Police have recovered an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Samsung mobile phone from Chandrashekar. He used the phone with an Israeli number.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's life in Rohini jail

According to the chargesheet, deputy jail superintendent D S Meena, who was arrested in the case, received money from co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani. The money collected was distributed among the jail officials to provide safety and facilities for Chandrashekhar to continue his extortion racket.

The chargesheet quoted from Meena's confessional statement to the police mentioned that out of ₹60 to 75 lakh collected fortnightly by him, about ₹50 lakh was given to the officers above the rank of Assistant Superintendent (AS), and the remaining ₹10 lakh was distributed among the officers below the rank of AS.

As per the police, Chandrashekhar occupied an entire barrack to stay, where he spent most of his time. There were opaque curtains hung to prevent CCTVs from recording his activities.

The police said, "He was living in the jail like a king. It seems all officials of Rohini jail were involved because of the facilities given to him. An entire barrack vacant of all other inmates was given to him. He had covered the CCTV cameras as well. He was freely using his mobile to run the extortion racket for a year."

Stating that Chandrashekar prefers to live a lavish life and owned expensive vehicles, Police claimed to have seized around 20 luxury vehicles from his farmhouse.

Jail officers who helped Chandrashekhar in his crimes across all levels were also arrested. They would send at least ₹1 crore per month via hawala dealers and money carriers.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul arrested

The accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul are charged under IPC and under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), for cheating, criminal conspiracy, and other punishable offences.

On the basis of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Aditi Singh's complaint, a case was lodged claiming that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at the time, in return for money.

The police have arrested several officials including an Assistant Jail Superintendent and the Deputy Superintendent of Rohini Jail, who were found involved in the racket.

