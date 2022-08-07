Delhi Police Busts International Immigration Racket, Mumbai-based Agent & Passenger Arrested

With the arrest of a Mumbai-based agent and a passenger, Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an international immigration racket involved in sending people abroad on forged passports, a senior officer said.

The agent identified as Mushtaq (33) was involved in arranging forged passports with the help of his accomplices based in Gujarat and Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said.

Police said that on July 6, a passenger named Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary holding an Indian Passport was deported from Kuwait. When he approached for arrival immigration clearance, his passport was found to be fabricated. "During investigation accused Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary was arrested and thoroughly interrogated, he disclosed that he came in contact with some agents named Narayan Bhai, Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Mushtaq, all residents of Gujarat and Mumbai.

"Initially, Chaudhary was assured by the local agent Narayanbhai in Gujarat that his fake passport and visa will be arranged in lieu of Rs 65 lakh and Narayan Bhai shared the contacts of his associates named Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Mushtaq based in Mumbai. The deal was finalised for Rs 65 lakh and Chaudhary paid Rs 15 lakh cash in advance to alleged agent Narayanbhai," Sharma said.

Accused Narayanbhai told Chaudhary to contact his associates Zakir Yusuf Shaikh and Mushtaq who operated a human trafficking racket from Delhi and Mumbai, the senior police officer said.

"Chaudhary sent his photograph and signature to Mushtaq on Whatsapp. After receiving his photo and signature, Mushtaq arranged a fake passport in the name of Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary on the instructions of Zakir Yusuf Shaikh in Mumbai.

"Thereafter, a fake Schengen visa of Netherland was obtained on the basis of fake and fabricated passport. The passenger was supposed to travel to Mexico from Netherland and then illegally to the United States of America. The rest of the deal amount was to be handed over to Narayanbhai by the family of the passenger on his arrival in the USA," she added.

After hearing about the arrest of Chaudhary, agents Narayanbhai, Zakir and Mushtaq fled from their homes in Gujarat and Mumbai and continuously kept on changing their locations. Their call details were scrutinized and the team intercepted the movement of Mushtaq in Mumbai and arrested him on August 3, the officer said.

Police said four mobile phones were recovered from his possession and efforts are on to arrest the other accused.

The Schengen Visa, which enables its holder to travel to 26 European countries, is amongst the world’s most famous and most sought-after visas.