Delhi Police Busts Railways Job Racket; Arrests Senior Citizens For Duping Job Aspirants

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has busted an interstate Railways job racket by arresting two senior citizens who have been accused of duping people on pretext of providing them jobs in Indian Railways. The two accused have been identified as Ponnala Bhaskar (60) and S Uma (61), who allegedly cheated 15 government job aspirants across the country to the tune of Rs 3.5 crores. A case was registered against the accused in June 2022 under the Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and investigation is being carried out.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW), MI Haidar said that the case was registered on the joint complaint of S Ravichandran and four others against S Uma and Ponnala Bhaskar, who allegedly represented themselves as members of the Railway Board in New Delhi and promised that they could secure employment in the Railways in group C and D services. “The complainants, on inducement, gave huge amounts for securing jobs in railways. The complainants were issued fake offers and joining letters of Railways by the alleged persons. When the complainants went to the Railways office for joining, they eventually came to know that those letters were forged and had not been issued by the Railway Board. It was revealed that the alleged persons embezzled the money collected from the victims and absconded.

Talking to Republic Media Network, one of the victims said, “I come from Bihar and had been preparing to get a job in the Indian Railways. I was contacted by certain members in lieu of money and was given the offer letter which was forged."

"During the investigation, complainants were examined and all forged letters issued by the alleged were seized. Further, bank accounts of the accused were analysed, during which it was revealed that the accused had collected a huge amount, around Rs 3.5 crores from the victims. On verification, it was found that all the documents related to jobs in the Indian Railways were false and had never been issued by those departments," said the DCP.

The police official said that accused Ponnala Bhaskar (60) had been engaged in liaison work in Delhi for the last 12 years and he was the one who hatched a conspiracy with other co-accused to deceive the victims. He was found involved in five other cases as well. While the other accused S Uma was a social worker, who induced the complainants by showing her photographs with some prominent politicians.