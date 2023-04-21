Delhi Police Busts Two Drug Peddlers Including Woman In Badarpur, Seizes 27 Kg Marijuana

Delhi Police busted two drug peddlers with 27 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 4 lakh in the southeast area of Badarpur, April 19.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the South East District identified the two drug peddlers as 34-year-old Ravina and 24-year-old Hariram. According to the press release, both the accused are unemployed and sell ganja to earn their livelihood.

In order to curb the sale of contraband in the area of Southeast District, a dedicated team of SI Suresh, SI Arun Kumar, SI Harvir, HC Ravindra, HC Neeraj, HC Mukesh, HC Vinod, HC Mahinder, HC Subodh and W/HC Poonam led by Inspr Abhishek Mishra I/C ANS/SED under the supervision of Rajesh Dogra, ACP/Ops was constituted to nab the active drug peddlers.

On April 19, the team received a secret lead that two people, including a woman, would come to Badarpur Metro Station to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. Acting on the secret information, the team laid down a trap near a wine shop in Badarpur. After some time, the team noticed two people, including a woman, who were coming towards Badarpur Metro station with plastic bags. The secret informer pointed towards them, and the team members at once apprehended both of them. On checking the bags, they were found to contain ganja weighing 27 kg. Further investigation of the case is underway.

During sustained interrogation, both accused persons disclosed that they have nothing to do to earn their livelihood. Before long, they came into contact with some antisocial elements and started selling psychotropic substances to earn quick money.