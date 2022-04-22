Delhi Police Chairs Peace Meeting In Jahangirpuri; Locals Urge 'please Reduce Force Here'

Amid the ongoing investigation over the communal violence case in Jahangirpuri, the Delhi police on Friday chaired a peace meeting, where a few locals asserted that they have been residing in the area for several years and the clashes that took place on April 16 happened for the very first time. They also urged the police to reduce the heavy deployment in the area.

While speaking at a press meet in the presence of senior police officials, a local said, "If you look deep into the matter, you will know how Jahangirpuri represents this country. The place where I stay, there is a Gurudwara right beside and a Temple right in front. You can take my number, visit my place and check yourself. While crossing my area, I get to worship in Gurudwara, Temple as well as Mosque, and I feel the luckiest in this country. But today, we are disheartened to even think about the violence that took place in the area, and wonder as to how did it happen and who are the ones behind it."

'We appeal to the police to reduce force'

The local further said, "Delhi police and other agencies are currently looking into the matter. We make a promise today that we will never let any such incident to take place in Jahangirpuri again in our entire life. I also appeal to the rest of you to not believe in rumours unless there is a concrete evidence. There is a lot of peace here and I want to request the DCP and other police officials to reduce the force here a little."

Another Jahangirpuri resident named Indraneel Tiwari stated, "We are deeply affected by the incident that took place on 16th of this month. This has never happened here before. It has shaken all of us. There is a lot of peace in Jahangirpuri and we all respect each other's faith."

Usha Rangnani, DCP North West, who was also present at the press meet was quoted by ANI as saying, "It was a confidence-building measure. All are staying unitedly. Hindus and Muslims have lived like brothers in this country and will continue to do so. We're scaling down security arrangements."

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network on Friday accessed the remand copy of the conspirators. With Ansar, Salim, Aksar, Mohammad Ali, Ahir, Ghulam Rasul and Dilshad named as accused, the Crime Branch has sought a 4-day remand from the Rohini Court.

Jahangirpuri riot case

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on five accused persons so far after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for stringent action. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Days after the clashes, the NDMC carried out an anti-encroachment drive, which was halted after Supreme Court's intervention.

Image: PTI, Republic World