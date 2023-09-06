Delhi Police Chief Requests DMRC For Early Metro Operations Amid G20 Restrictions

As the national capital gears up for the G20 summit, the Delhi Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Arora has requested the Delhi Metro to commence early. The request has been made to ensure hassle free commute to the Police personnel along with staff involved with other agencies as traffic restrictions are in place, Delhi Commissioner of Police conveyed the authorities at Delhi Metro through a letter, reported news agency ANI.

In a letter addressing Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikash Kumar, CP Arora has underlined that traffic restrictions have been imposed at two prime locations of the national capital. Further, during the summit (September 8 to 10) the reporting times for security personnel would begin from 5 AM in the morning. “Since the arrangements at the Summit venue, i.e, IECC, ITPO and Rajghat shall begin from early morning hours, the reporting time for the staff for these venues has been kept from 0500 hours onwards,” said the letter.

Highlighting this, the letter requested the authorities to begin metro services from 4 AM on respective days, September 8 to 10, as it would allow the personnel involved in the G20 duties to reach the venue on time, further, ensuring hassle-free travel. The Delhi Police has asked the officials to commence services early as “a welfare measure” for Delhi Police and other assisting agencies.

“In view of the traffic restrictions in the venue affected areas, primarily NDMC and South West District areas, being put in place, the police and other support staff will be greatly facilitated if the Metro Services on 8th, 9th and 10th can begin from about 0400 hrs. This will enable hassle free travel of staff and timely reporting at the two prime venues i.e. IECC/ ITPO and Rajghat,” said the letter.





Several restrictions have been imposed in the light of G20 summit that would take place at newly constructed Bharat Mandapam, on September 9 and 10. The entire New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area or the Lutyens' Delhi has been declared as a controlled zone. Non-essential deliveries would be halted, however, the Deli Metro will function normally, expect for the Supreme Court metro station will will remain close.

