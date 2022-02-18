Delhi Police 'closely Following' Seemapuri House Bomb Scare Suspects; ATS, NIA Reach Site

A day after a suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) raised security alarm in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, Republic has learned that teams of Special Cell are closely following the movements of 3-4 suspects who stayed at a rented accommodation in the area to smuggle explosives. The bomb, weighing 2.5 to 3 kg was found inside a house at D-49 of Old Seemapuri and later diffused by officials.

The house is owned by a contractor, whose son Kasim let the property on rent to 3-4 youths recently. The special cell has gathered the information of the suspected youths and verified their identity. It is suspected that they might be working as sleeper cells as a part of a 'larger conspiracy'. Currently, all tenants are absconding.

The police, after tracing their last digital imprint, found that the suspects (in their early and mid-20s) did not interact with anyone during their stay here. Police suspect that they could be armed or are carrying more explosives.

Apart from the landlord and the tenants of the house in question, 3 to 4 locals including the next-door neighbors are also being quizzed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Though the locals have not been detained, they are being questioned to crack a breakthrough in the case.

In latest update, Uttar pradesh anti-terror squad has reached Seemapuri bomb site and investigators are scanning the house and also videographing the area. National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has also reached Old Seemapuri Police Post in Shahdara district in connection with the probe, according to ANI.

Special Cell suspects ISI involvement in terror plot

There has been a spurt in seizures of IED and explosive materials in the last few months. Similar recoveries have grown rampant in Punjab and Kashmir, indicating a cross-border smuggling link.

Top sources in the Special Cell suspect that the Pakistani ISI is using terror outfits to carry out a major strike on the country. There is a “hurried attempt” to carry out an attack and the recoveries appear to be part of a large IED (RDX) consignment that has been smuggled into India.

The Delhi Police special cell is currently studying the following pattern: