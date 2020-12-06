Delhi Police Closes 4 Borders As Farmers' Protests Continue For The 11th Day

As the farmers' protests continue for the 11th day, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday announced that four borders namely- Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh were being closed while NH 44 was being closed on both sides. Urging travellers to take alternate routes, the Traffic Police issued an advisory suggesting movement via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders or the Peripheral expressway.

"Traffic Alert: Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH 44," it tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli,NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 6, 2020

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Avoid Outer RingRd , GTK road, NH 44 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 6, 2020

Next round of talks on December 9

Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9. Asserting that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. On this occasion, he highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The talks happened in a cordial atmosphere. We have said that MSP will continue. There is no threat to MSP and the apprehensions over this are baseless. But even then, if someone has concerns, the government is ready to address them."

"On December 9, a meeting will be held again. We have told the farmers that the government will examine all their demands. It will be our attempt to reach a solution. It would have been easier for us to reach a solution if we got suggestions from farmer leaders. We will still wait for that," he added.

Despite the Centre's repeated assurance and appeals, the farmers' unions have remained stern on continuing with the protest. The unions have issued a call for Bharath Bandh on December 8, Tuesday, which has been supported by several political parties across the country. Indian Tourist Transporters Assn (ITTA) & Delhi Goods Transport Association have also called for a strike on December 8 in solidarity with farmers’ protest in Delhi. “51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming & transporting are like 2 sons of a father,” ANI quoted Satish Sherawat, President of ITTA.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)

