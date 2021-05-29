Delhi Police Commissioner Holds Review Meeting Before Possible Ease Out Of COVID Lockdown

Quick links:
Ahead of a possible easing out of the COVID-induced lockdown, On Saturday Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava undertook a COVID and crime review meeting through video conferencing and discussed the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown. This came after CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had announced that the process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the capital will begin from Monday, starting with the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week.
As per the Delhi police's press release, discussing the possibilities of a gradual opening of the lockdown, the Police Commissioner reviewed plans and arrangements to be put in place to implement COVID appropriate behaviour when there would be more people on the streets and markets.
In an online briefing on Friday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the city government will start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually while cautioning that whatever gains Delhi has made in the one-and-a-half months of lockdown, cannot be squandered away by lifting the restrictions in one go.
As of Saturday, Delhi recorded 956 cases, the lowest since March 21, when the national capital had reported 823 cases. The phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19.
Delhi's #COVID19 daily case tally falls below 1000 as the national capital reports 956 new cases in the last 24 hours. 2380 recoveries and 122 deaths reported in this duration.— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021
