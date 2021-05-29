Delhi Police Commissioner Holds Review Meeting Before Possible Ease Out Of COVID Lockdown

Ahead of a possible easing out of the COVID-induced lockdown, On Saturday Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava undertook a COVID and crime review meeting through video conferencing and discussed the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown. This came after CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had announced that the process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the capital will begin from Monday, starting with the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week.

As per the Delhi police's press release, discussing the possibilities of a gradual opening of the lockdown, the Police Commissioner reviewed plans and arrangements to be put in place to implement COVID appropriate behaviour when there would be more people on the streets and markets.

In the meeting, Commissioner Shrivastava directed:-

the field officers should study the infection positivity rates area and locality wise, identify the spreader areas and likely vulnerable spots to enforce COVID measures like social distancing and other COVID appropriate behaviour.

Deputy Commissioners of Police that police staff should go on the ground to check violations and take necessary actions.

taking stock of the crime situation, cases pending investigation, surveillance of criminals, jail released persons, the Commissioner of Police also cautioned the senior officers that with the increase in movement of people, incidents of street crime might also rise.

DCPs to put dedicated staff in Police Stations and at the District level for verification of prisoners released on interim bail or parole in order to keep a sharp vigil on their activities.

the functioning of District cyber cells was reviewed and DCPs were asked to take the assistance of the Delhi Police cyber cell- CyPAD- wherever required. There have been coordinated efforts in recent weeks to crack down on COVID cons and the concerted action should continue.

Delhi will begin to unlock gradually: CM Kejriwal

In an online briefing on Friday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the city government will start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually while cautioning that whatever gains Delhi has made in the one-and-a-half months of lockdown, cannot be squandered away by lifting the restrictions in one go.

As of Saturday, Delhi recorded 956 cases, the lowest since March 21, when the national capital had reported 823 cases. The phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Delhi's #COVID19 daily case tally falls below 1000 as the national capital reports 956 new cases in the last 24 hours. 2380 recoveries and 122 deaths reported in this duration.



Total cases 14,24,646

Total recoveries 13,87,538

Death toll 24,073



Active cases 13,035 pic.twitter.com/0DepAihYXQ — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)