Jamia Violence: Delhi Police Confirms Arrest Of 10 People; None Are Students

In the first official communication following Sunday's violent clashes involving Jamia Millia Islamia students and cops, the Delhi Police stated that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence during the protests, and none of them were students of the university.

No student arrested

The announcement was made early on Tuesday morning, almost 36 hours after the protests took place against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, no details regarding the actual identity of those who have been arrested have been divulged, neither is it known if they represent any political organisation or group.

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police allegedly barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

On Monday afternoon, PM Modi took to twitter to address the country on the issue and gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last Wednesday, after intense discussions in both Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and will not be of any threat to Muslims.

