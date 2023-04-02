Delhi Police Constable Stabbed, Robbed Near Signature Bridge; 3 Held

Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing and robbing a traffic police head constable near Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to East Delhi, police said on Saturday.

A hunt to nab the accused Anup (33), a resident of Usmanpur; Mohammad Arif (26) and Mohammad Abid (24), both residents of Bhajanpura was launched after several people had tweeted about the incident.

The incident happened when Mohit, posted at the Model Town traffic circle, was returning home from duty and stopped near the bridge to urinate on Wednesday. He was injured badly and suffered wounds on hand and foot, a senior police officer said.

The police identified the suspects based on inputs collected from informers and by scanning the bail data.

Anup was arrested from Pushta Road near Jagatpur when he was trying to sell Mohit's mobile phone, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

He disclosed that his associates Arif and Abid stabbed Mohit and withdrew Rs 63,000 from his e-wallets and sold him his mobile phone, the DCP said.

Arif, who was booked on Thursday in another case, was apprehended outside SEM Court, Seelampur, when he was coming out after being released on bail.

Based on Arif's inputs, Abid was nabbed from Gamri village and four ATM cards of Mohit, Rs 60,000 withdrawn from his bank account and four mobile phones snatched from other persons were recovered, police said.

The accused disclosed they were previously involved in criminal offences of similar nature and were addicted to banned drugs. They disclosed that they used to target pedestrians and bikers who would stop to urinate near Signature Bridge and Usmanpur Pustha, police said.

Anoop was previously involved in 37 cases and Abid was in 25, police said.