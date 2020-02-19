Delhi Police Creates Green Corridor From IGI Airport For Heart Transportation

Delhi Police on Tuesday provided a green corridor from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony to transport a heart, officials said.

The ambulance carrying the organ covered a distance of 18 km in 21 minutes through the green corridor, as per officials.

The green corridor, created between the IGI airport and the Fortis Hospital in Okhla aided by carrying a heart, which had arrived in a flight from Maharashtra's Pune.

The entire route from start to destination was monitored and piloted by an ACP rank officer, he said.

Speaking about the preparations for providing the green corridor to ANI, ACP (Traffic) Vinaypal S Tomar said, "We have set a green corridor from the airport to hospital for the transport of the heart as every minute matters in these cases. The ambulance will not stop at any red light, we will take the outer ring road."

India leads in organ transplant operations

Doctor Vishal Rastogi, at the Fortis Escorts Hospital, thanked the Delhi police for their assistance in transporting the heart and added that India leads in treatment done through transplant.

"India leads in such type of advance healthcare. We have even done two such operations in a day in the past. Both pre and post-surgery care is provided in the hospitals here," he said.

Rastogi praised the National Organ And Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), a government organization for doing a commendable job in allocating organs that are donated across the country.

"The patient who will get the heart today is a fairly young woman, at just 34 years of age. She has been on medication for the past many years but the heart transplant became necessary in recent months. She was waiting for the organ for the past month," Rastogi said. "The heart was allocated to her on a priority basis by NOTTO, upon our repeated requests," Rastogi said.

The doctor also stressed the need for encouraging organ donations in the country by the people.

