Delhi Police Crime Branch & Special Cell Conduct Raids To Arrest Punjabi Singer Deep Sidhu

In the latest development in the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's three contentious farm bills, 5 teams of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and special cell are actively conducting raids in Punjab to arrest Punjabi singer and actor Deep Sidhu. This comes after Deep Sidhu was accused of creating violence at the Red Fort on the Republic Day. According to sources, the Punjabi singer has been absconding since Wednesday, when he was named in several FIRs filed by the Delhi Police.

Deep Sidhu's video address

Amid reports of Deep Sidhu missing after he was called out for violence at Red Fort during the tractor rally of the farmers on January 26, he resurfaced via Facebook Live at 2 AM, on Thursday. Sidhu targeted the farmers' leaders and said that he is near the Delhi border and refuted the claims of he being "gaddar (traitor)". He also said that he did not lead the people to the Red Fort and put the blame of "instigating the farmers" on union leaders. Sidhu, who has been booked by Delhi Police and has received notices from NIA, blatantly defended the unfurling of another flag at Red Fort, opining that farmers union support to the incident at Red Fort would have pressurised the Central government to take back the three farm laws.

Sidhu further said that farmer leaders had made tall claims about January 26 tractor rally during their "instigating speeches" from the stage, but ahead of the march, they told the farmers to follow the route decided by the Delhi Police. He said, "This was unacceptable for us."

READ | Punjabi Singer Deep Sidhu Who Claimed 'Centre Would Snatch Farmers' Land' Summoned By NIA

While farmers' union leaders blame him to derail the two-month-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, Opposition has pointed out his links with BJP MP Sunny Deol and have been sharing his old picture with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, it is to be noted that BJP MP Sunny Deol had clarified twice that he has no relation with Sidhu, who reportedly managed Deol's election campaign earlier.

READ | Cong MP Ravneet Bittu Alleges 'Deep Sidhu & Gang Breached Red Fort To Malign Farmers'

Punjabi singer Sidhu says 'didn't indulge in violence'

In the Facebook Livestream, Sidhu also said, "I am not a gaddar. I didn’t lead people to the Red Fort. This was the decision of the public who had come all the way from Punjab to protest. Nobody was leading them. We hoisted Nishan Sahib at an empty pillar at Red Fort. The National Flag has unfurled high above. We do not fear anyone, and we were fearless during that act because we didn't indulge in violence, we didn't destroy public property, we didn't hit anyone, we didn't involve in any tiff. We just wanted to show the Government that it is a mark our protest in this fight."

READ | Congress And AAP Spar Over Farmers Agitation And Protection Of Farmers At Delhi Border

"The farmer union leaders should have supported the people as their support for what the public did at the Red Fort would have pressurised the government to repeal the black laws," Sidhu added.

The actor also took on the farmer leaders for calling him an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Farmer union leaders had been claiming that Sidhu has no support and now they say I instigated and led people to enter Delhi. If I was so unpopular how I could lead so many people? If those who reached Red Fort were RSS men, who were they who called the public to Delhi and followed the routes dictated by the Centre?” he said.

Farmers' protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi, breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police, leading to clashes with Delhi police. While police had to resort to teargas shells and lathicharge, they claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor was upturned. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

READ | Who Is Deep Sidhu? Actor-activist accused Of Red Fort Riot Surfaces To Say 'I'm Fearless'

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait, who have been named in police's FIRs, have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM Modi Over Farm Laws And Farmers Agitation