Delhi Police Crime Branch Busts Racket Stealing Oil From Indian Oil Tankers; 1 Arrested

In a crackdown on oil theft, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday, August 14 have busted an oil theft scam wherein oil was being stolen from the tankers of Indian Oil, in the national capital.

The Delhi Police have even arrested one person named Amarjeet after they raided his rented property in the Mundka area, where he used to steal oil from tankers in connivance with drivers.

The accused person was present at the scene with several other people, according to DCP Vichitra Veer of the Delhi Police crime branch. Upon questioning, these individuals said that the tankers were used to transport oil from the Indian Oil storage in Tikri Kalan, Delhi, to the petrol pumps.

Accused convinced tanker drivers that oil stolen in small quantities won't be noticed

"After fill up from oil depot, oil tanker No. DL 1GC 7700 was destined to Ramesh Service Station, Indian Oil dealer, Ring Road, Mayapuri, Delhi and oil tanker No. DL1GC-7479 was destined for Jai Bangla Mukhi Eco Fuel Station No. 43, Service Centre, S-18 of H-4 and H-5, Zone Pitampura, Delhi. Four drums of the capacity of 200 litres each were found in Tata Ace No. DL 1LV 5276. Out of these four drums, three were found filled with full capacity and the fourth one was half empty, which was being filled," the police said in its official statement.

The tankers would stop at Amarjeet's rented home to carry out the crime on their route from the depot to the pumps. The property is close to the Tikri Kalan Depot and isn't very off-road to even reveal the oil tankers' detour from the main road, according to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The police also stated that the mastermind of this scam Amarjeet had convinced the drivers to join in on this scam when they used to wait outside the depot while having tea and relaxing before their turn to fill the tanker in the depot.

"He convinced the drivers of the oil tanker for not being detected stealing the oil in small quantities from the tankers with the capacity of more than 10,000 litres," the statement from the police added.

Accused even got past the advanced locking system

"This system is operated with the OTP shared by oil depot officials with the petrol pump owners. Yet, the accused Amarjeet managed to find a way to bypass the system and steal the oil, without breaking the seal," police said .

The statement further stated that in order to conceal the theft, the drivers would lower the air pressure in one of the tanker's tyres so that the gauge would tilt and display the full amount of fuel.

"As per the investigation so far, its been disclosed that accused Amarjeet buys the stolen oil at the rate of Rs 50 per litre and used to sell it to small vendors in Kirari and nearby areas with the margin of Rs 20 per litre," the police further added.

The wife of one of the tanker owners, Aradhana Sapehia, arrived on the scene and lodged a complaint against the drivers, according to the police, who added that they had arrested the suspects based on the complaint, which was made in accordance with Sections 381, 285, 427, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI