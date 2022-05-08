Delhi Police Defends Action In Jahangirpuri Violence; 'Acted In Interest Of Law & Order'

The Delhi Police on May 8 released a statement in response to the Rohini Court's observations in the Jahangirpuri riots case asserting that the prime focus of the forces is to maintain law and order in the area.

Justifying why it accompanied a Shobha Yatra procession which had no prior permissions, the Delhi Police stated that since the crowd had already gathered for the religious procession, dispersing them forcefully could have led to a law and order problem. Given that they had accompanied the procession in adequate numbers, once clashes erupted, the police controlled the situation in minimum possible time, they asserted.

"It is being circulated in media that local police of Jahangirpuri was present during the procession (Shobha Yatra) and didn’t stop it, despite the fact that it had no permissions. In this regard, it is stated that Police have a prime and very focussed responsibility of maintaining law and order in the area. If any situation erupts, then police have to see to it that situation doesn’t worsen and that’s the reason adequate policemen were there. As the crowd had already gathered for the religious procession and dispersing them forcefully could have led to law and order problem," the PRO, Delhi Police said in a statement.

"As soon as the clashes broke out, police controlled the situation in minimum possible time and ensured no casualty took place. Both the communal groups were immediately separated and as the stone and bottle pelting started, the police officials stood like a wall and dispersed the crowd instantly," it read, adding that futher legal action through a case under Section 188 IPC was registered against organisers of the rally, the investigation of which is under progress.

Rohini Court's observations on Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, while denying bail to eight accused persons in the Jahangirouri riots case, the Rohini Court took note of the prosecution's submission that the last procession which was passing through, during which the unfortunate riots took place, was 'illegal' having no prior permission from the police. In its order, the court rapped the Delhi police for not stopping the illegal procession and said that it prima facie reflects their 'failure'.

"It appears that local police instead of performing their duty in stopping the said illegal procession in the beginning itself and dispersing the crowd was accompanying them to the entire route which later on led to unfortunate riots between the two communities. It prima facie reflects the utter failure on the part of local police in stopping the said procession having no permission," the order read, asserting that the liability should be fixed on guilty officers. The Commissioner of Police has been asked to look into the issue.

Jahangirpuri Violence

On April 16, clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what locals said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival. After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons, and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused have been arrested.

Image: PTI