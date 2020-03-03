Delhi Police Denies That Kapil Mishra Has Been Given Y-grade Security; Congress Attacks

After controversy erupted over the Y-grade security cover being accorded to BJP's Kapil Mishra, the Delhi Police on Tuesday explicitly rebuffed. On Tuesday, it was reported that Kapil Mishra was provided with Y-grade security by the Delhi Police, thus authorising the BJP leader with six security officials, including two personal security officers (PSOs) to guard him at all times.

Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police said, "No security has been provided to BJP leader Kapil Mishra." Kapil Mishra had previously retweeted a news report confirming the same, which was later removed from his timeline. However, now reports clarifying the development noted that Delhi Police had been apparently providing security to Kapil Mishra since 2017. The provision was only renewed last in 2019 and continued ever since.

On March 1, Kapil Mishra claimed that he was being 'threatened with murder' on his phone, social media from both India and abroad. He said, "I am constantly being threatened with murder on the phone, on WhatsApp, on Email. Hundreds of threats are being given continuously from the country and abroad. I don't fear this hate campaign against me." The Opposition has long-sought an FIR against the BJP leader for 'hate-mongering' and accused him of encouraging the violence that unleashed in the national capital during the maiden state visit of the US President Donald Trump.

Lambasting the move, Congress' Jaiveer Shergill accused the ruling BJP of providing additional security to Mishra, "instead of arresting" him. He said, "Instead of arresting, BJP government gives Y security cover to Kapil Mishra-crowning, protecting and promoting hate mongers is BJP fixed strategy to spread wings of their politics of hate & violence; Man who should be in Jail is now protected jewel of BJP & that too on taxpayers money!!"

Kapil Mishra's 'hate-mongering'

On Sunday, Mishra taking to twitter had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, until Donald Trump left the country, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

Days after giving incendiary speeches at Maujpur prior to the Delhi violence, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday, held a peace march titled 'Youth Against Jihadi Violence' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. When asked about his comments like 'won't allow another Shaheen Bagh' and giving an ultimatum to Delhi police, he said there was nothing incendiary about them. Further stated that he 'promises' to answer all questions after five minutes and that respect is needed to be given at the event where tribute was being paid to the martyrs of the Delhi violence.

