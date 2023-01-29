Delhi Police Detain 2 For Painting Pro-Khalistan Slogans In Vikaspuri, Paschim Vihar

The Delhi Police have detained two people in connection with graffiti and objectionable slogans that surfaced in several areas of West Delhi earlier this month. The Special Cell of Delhi Police filed a case under sections 153B and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Referendum 2020' slogans that were painted in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts. Taking swift action, the Delhi Police got the graffiti removed and launched an investigation to nab the miscreants, two in this case.

Banned organisations continue to plague India

The slogans were reported on January 19, ahead of Republic Day, however, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had assured that 'this is not a security issue'. The issue of Khalistan has plagued India for decades now and organisations like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) fuel the anti-India narrative for their intent of seceding the state of Punjab as a separate country named Khalistan for Sikhs.

Notably, the SFJ was founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and is run by radicals from the US, Canada, and the UK. It was banned by the Center in 2019 under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Centre, in its notification, declared the SFJ an unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and openly espouse the cause of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.