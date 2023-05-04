Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was detained by the police in the late hours of Wednesday, May 3, after she arrived at Jantar Mantar in the national capital following the alleged scuffle between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel.

Sharing a video of her detention, DCW took to Twitter and wrote, “The police arrested the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal at midnight. A woman sitting on a constitutional post was forcefully taken into a vehicle.”

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष @SwatiJaiHind को पुलिस ने आधि रात को गिरफ़्तार किया। एक सांविधानिक पद पर बैठी महिला को ज़बरदस्ती गाड़ी में उठाकर डाला गया। pic.twitter.com/fKr4tUWTRq — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 3, 2023

As per the visuals going viral on social media, the women police personnel of the Delhi police were seen dragging and lifting the DCW chief in a police van from the protest site. Meanwhile, Maliwal in the video was heard shouting, “Don’t touch me. This is completely wrong.”

Clash at Jantar Mantar

Amid the ongoing protest by the Indian wrestlers, a massive clash at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar broke out on Wednesday night between the wrestlers and the police personnel after AAP leader Somnath Bharti and others brought folding beds without permission to the protest site.

The scuffle occurred after Delhi police stopped the AAP leaders from bringing the folding beds claiming that the entry of any outsider was banned at the protest site post-evening.

Following the incident, Somnath Bharti was also detained by the police. Clarifying his move, the AAP leader stated that he was just trying to fulfill the demand of the wrestlers by bringing foldable cots for them so that they can spend the night in the rains.

“Just because protesting women wrestlers were demanding foldable cots to spend the night in the rain and I supported their demand, I have been detained and brought to Mandir Marg Police Station,” he tweeted.

Just because protesting women wrestlers were demanding foldable cots to spend the night in the rain and I supported their demand, I have been detained and brought to Mandir Marg Police Station. — Adv. Somnath Bharti: इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं! (@attorneybharti) May 3, 2023

Reacting o the incident, wrestler Bajrang Punia asked the farmers of the country to join them in the wrestlers in their protest and said, "Delhi Police ki gundagardi ab nahi chalegi (Delhi Police's high-handedness will not work anymore). We will call on farmers to assemble here in numbers. We will not tolerate it anymore. Tractors or trolleys. Whatever you get, just come here.”

Notably, the wrestlers were protesting for the 11th day at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.