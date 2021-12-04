Delhi Police directs personnel to be prepared for Omicron

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Amid rising concerns over 'Omicron', the new variant of COVID-19, the Delhi Police has instructed its personnel and their family members to get fully vaccinated, besides following COVID-appropriate behaviour, officials said on Saturday.

The department has also called for reviving its COVID-19 Health Monitoring Cells headed by inspector-rank officials, and ensuring availability of oxygen cylinders and life saving medicines, they said.

Further, police officials have been directed to make the COVID-19 helpline functional at the earliest and gradually step up prosecution of those found violating COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare) Shalini Singh, in an order issued on December 2, has instructed all the 15 police districts and other units to be fully geared to face any exigency related to Omicron through their respective COVID-19 nodal officers.

The force has been asked to ensure preparedness of COVID care centres, availability of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, life saving medicines, hospital beds, ambulances, sanitizers, masks, gloves, PPE kits and other essential items, it stated.

"We have advised our staff to wear masks, maintain hygiene, minimize touching items and use sanitizers regularly. Windows of police stations are being kept open for ventilation. They have also been asked to ensure there is no crowding at police stations," a senior police officer said.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, over 95 per cent of its staff are vaccinated.

Of the total 77,809 members, 74,289 have been vaccinated till December 2 while 1,636 have been medically exempted due to health-related issues.

"Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been tasked with reviewing the medical exemption granted to certain police personnel from vaccination and encouraging them to get vaccinated after consulting doctors," the order read.

"The DCPs shall be the nodal officers for ensuring proper medical facilities to the police personnel and their families, and an officer of the rank of inspector or above shall visit the hospitalised police personnel and ensure requisite assistance," the order read.

The department directed that the nodal officers from the hospitals and the DCPs, who are the nodal officers for the police, share all contact information immediately on the department's official e-mail ID.

Besides, the DCPs will be responsible for ensuring that the data on hospitalisation of police personnel is e-mailed to the department by 8 am everyday.

The order laid emphasis on revival of COVID care centres at Shahdara and Rohini on priority. PTI AMP CJ CJ

