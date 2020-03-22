Delhi Police Distributes Roses To People, Asks Them To Stay At Home During Janta Curfew

Delhi Police distributed roses to people who were spotted on the streets on 'Janta Curfew' and are encouraging them to wear masks and stay at home and take precautions against Coronavirus.

Delhi Police distributes roses

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people.

The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

At least 315 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths. The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

Globally, around 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with China being the epicenter. The virus has infected around 3,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

