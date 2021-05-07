Delhi Police File Complaint Against Ambulance Driver For Charging ₹1.2 Lakh From Patient

Amid the challenging situation of COVID-19 in the country, an unfortunate incident has come to light where an ambulance driver from Delhi is seen taking advantage of an emergency situation. Delhi police filed a complaint after a driver charged Rs 1.2 lakh to shift a patient to a hospital. The patient had travelled from Gurgaon to Ludhiana on Monday.

Sources informed that the driver had initially demanded 1.4 lakh however when the patient negotiated saying he has oxygen stock, the driver agreed to reduce 20,000. With audacity, the ambulance driver also shared the receipt of the deal where it is mentioned the charge for travelling 350 km. The case that has emerged from the national capital is an example of how the black-marketing of COVID-19 essentials has increased. At a point when the patients are struggling to get beds in hospitals, this incident surely gives a fresh state of worry to both the authorities and patients.

Black-marketing during COVID crisis

The illegal dealings of COVID-19 essentials including ambulance, medicines, and drugs have surged with a demand. Currently, India is facing a very difficult phase as the active cases are on a rise with fatalities and for now, there is no sign of an end to this. In fact, the Government advisory has warned for the third wave of coronavirus. Meanwhile, culprits are bringing the additional crisis to the already existing ones.

Recently, there were reports of drivers charging an amount of Rs 1,5000 to ferry a body from Rajindra Hospital to Fatehabad in Haryana. Earlier, the Delhi police had arrested an ambulance driver for charging Rs 8,500 to shift a COVID-19 patient. With drugs like Remdesivir and COVID equipment oxygen, ambulance drivers have also started creating a disturbance.

Bihar Government fixes ambulance rate

Owing to the rising worry of COVID-19 cases and black-marketing of essentials, the Bihar Government recently fixed the price for ambulance service. According to the charges established by the state government, not more than Rs 1500 can be charged for a small non-AC vehicle up to 50 km. Moreover, for bigger vehicles with AC, a maximum of Rs 2500 can be charged. Rates will vary depending on the category of vehicle, added the government notice.