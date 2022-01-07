Delhi Police File FIR Against Fake Clip Showing Cabinet Committee Meeting Against Sikhs

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed an FIR under section 153 against a fake video that was being circulated on social media platforms after the demise of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat. In the morphed clip of the cabinet committee meeting, a new voice over was super-imposed which tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community.

In a press note, DCP(IFSO) KPS Malhotra said, "During the monitoring of social media, it was observed that a fake/morphed video has been shared on Twitter by some Twitter handles. In reality, the said video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. The said video was readily available on various news portals and social media platforms."

In order to instigate communal disharmony, the video was morphed with a voice-over stating that the cabinet committee was against the Sikh community, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit said.

"Such act of promoting disharmony/enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquillity and is an offence u/s 153A IPC. In this regard, a case has been registered by Delhi Police and investigation has been taken up," the statement added.

PIB calls it fake

The morphed clip was shared by a Twitter handle (@hayanjali), which goes by the name Anjali Kaur. "Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Minister @ianuragthakur @DrSJaishankar Calls For Removal of #Sikhs From @adgpi #IndianArmy #IndiaStandsWithChanni v/s #BharatStandsWithModiJi," the tweeted said.

The Press Information Bureau has also clarified the tweet as fake and said that no such discussion or meeting has taken place. "A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. #PIBFactCheck. The claim is #Fake. No such discussion/meeting has taken place," PIB said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has advised people to not believe such videos and do proper research before sharing the same on social media.

Image: ANI