Delhi Police Files Chargesheet In Jantar Mantar Case, 'no Hate Speech By Ashwini Upadhyay'

In a key development, the Delhi Police on Wednesday filed chargesheet in a hate speech case that took place in Jantar Mantar, in relation to which, BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay and others were booked. On Tuesday, November 2, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Ashwini Upadhyay along with 8 other persons in connection with the case. As per reports, It has been claimed in the chargesheet that Ashwini Upadhyay did not give hate speech. Apart from Upadhyay, Deepak Singh, Vinod Sharma, Preet singh, Vinit Bajpai and Deepak Kumar were also held for alleged hate speech.

Hearing about the new development, Upadhyay said, "I have said this earlier and I will say his again, that I did not give any hate speech at Jantar Mantar. We went there to talk about 'Angrezi kanoon bharat chhodo' as 50% problems in India exists because of 'ghatiya angrezi kanoon'. Unless these British laws are changed, corruption will keep happening and people will not get justice."

He added," Delhi police has finally admitted that I did not give any hate speech at Jantar Mantar, and I welcome that. Truth always wins."

Earlier in August, Ashwini Upadhyay, who was arrested in the Jantar Mantar hate speech case was granted bail by Delhi's Patiala court. Following this, Upadhyay had issued a response to the hate speech allegations and the court's decision. Referring to the court's observation, the BJP leader had stated that 'there is no merit' in Delhi Police's case against him.

Jantar Mantar hate-speech case

According to Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav, people had gathered at Jantar Mantar without permission and some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans during the protest. "We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case. We're carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest," he had said.

IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) was slapped against the accused - Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak. Upadhyay had claimed on Monday that the slogans were raised after the formal event was over, and he was not familiar with the people seen in the videos. He also denied being the organizer of the Jantar Mantar event.

Image: Facebook