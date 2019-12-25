Delhi Police Launches A Crackdown On Fake Video; Complaint Filed Against Accused

Delhi Police has registered a complaint against the fake messages being circulated on social media in connection with the viral video which warns people to vacate Mukherjee Nagar area. As per Republic TV's sources, the Delhi police will write to the microblogging website Twitter, asking them to block the accounts involved in spreading the message. The police have claimed that the video that went viral was doctored in order to create disturbance in the area.

The fake doctored video

The video that went viral on social media is related to the closure of PGs and hostels in the Murkhejee Nagar area of Delhi. The ACP of the Model town, Ajit Kumar, in the video, is asking the crowd surrounding him to return to their homes and take a "winter break". Mukherjee Nagar is an area inhabited by a lot of outstation students who have moved to Delhi in order to study in one of the universities or to prepare for competitive exams like UPSC. Citing the law and order situation in the National Capital, the cop further states that strict action will be taken against the students if they don't comply with the order. Have a look at the video.

अब पूरा मुखर्जी नगर खाली करवाया जा रहा है।



फरमान जारी हो गया है कि सभी कोचिंग और PG बंद कर दिए जाएं।



सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करने वाले लाखों छात्रों से दिल्ली का मुखर्जी नगर खाली करने को बोल दिया गया है। PG, लाइब्रेरी सब बन्द कर दिए हैं।



क्या देश में आपातकाल लागू हो गया है? pic.twitter.com/fWQQvWtpKr — Govind Mishra (@_govindmishra) December 24, 2019

Additionally, there were also a few notices that were posted inside the institutes of Mukherjee Nagar. These pictures have also gone viral on social media. Have a look at them.

.@DelhiPolice kindly verify if attached notice has been issued by SHO, Mukherjee Nagar. It is causing a lot of confusion. Please confirm if it's authentic. pic.twitter.com/PwfXVCon5N — Anjali Bhardwaj (@AnjaliB_) December 24, 2019

Delhi police deny issuing notices

Media reports suggest that the DCP of North West's Vijyanta Area of Delhi, cases have been registered against the fake messages that are being circulated on social media. He claimed that they have asked Twitter to remove the video as its content has been edited. Additionally, he stated that no instruction has been given by the Delhi Police to arrest anyone. However, there is a case that has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station with the fake pamphlet that went viral.

