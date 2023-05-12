Delhi Police Forms SIT In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

The Delhi police on May 12 after recording the statement of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh constituted a special investigation team (SIT) in the case regarding the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by top wrestlers.

“On the complaint of the wrestlers, the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was recorded and some documents were demanded. Brij Bhushan denied the allegations levelled against him. SIT has been formed with six police teams including four women police officers. A team of 10 people was formed under the supervision of a woman DCP,” the Delhi Police said. However, Brij Bhushan denied all the allegations against him.

Delhi police also record statement of WFI Assistant Secretary

Another accused in the case, the assistant secretary of WFI Vinod Tomar’s statement was also recorded by the police. "Statements of Assistant Secretary WFI Vinod Tomar were also recorded. Vinod Tomar is also an accused in Delhi Police's FIR. Brij Bhushan Sharan has asked to collect some video evidence and mobile data in his clarification. SIT will also interrogate Brij Bhushan further," said Delhi Police.

Notably following the notice of the SC, the Delhi police on April 28 filed two FIRs against BJP MP Brij Bhushan. This was after some prominent wrestlers came forward and protested against him alleging he had sexually harrased some women wrestlers. Subsequently, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced the constitution of an 'oversight committee' to investigate the accusations against the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and some coaches.

Wrestlers protest against BJP MP and WFI Chief

India’s top wrestlers and medal winners Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar on April 23 and complained the Delhi police didn’t register an FIR after six grapplers and a minor registered a sexual harassment complaint against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan. The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make public the findings of an Oversight Committee.

The Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court had on May 10 sought a status report on the action taken into the FIRs lodged by the wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India chief.