Delhi Police Granted Detaining Power By Lt Guv Anil Baijal Under National Security Act

In a major decision, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday issued a notification related to National Security Act (NSA), read ahead to know more.

Shloak Prabhu

In a major decision, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday has issued a notification related to the National Security Act (NSA). The Delhi Governor has issued a notification granting power to the Police Commissioner to apprehend anyone under National Security Act (NSA). The notification will be in effect till October 18, 2021, ANI reported. The notification comes days ahead of Independence Day. 

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal grants Delhi Police power to apprehend anyone under NSA 

What is National Security Act? 

The National Security Act empowers the authorities to detain anyone if they are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or prevent the person from disrupting public order. The act was brought in by former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi on September 23, 1980. As per the act, a person can be detained for up to 12 months without a charge. In addition, a person can be held for over 10 days without knowing the charges against them. Even though a person may be granted a chance to appeal before a high court advisory board, he or she will not be allowed access to a lawyer during the trial. 

The NSA stems from the colonial era when the Bengal Regulation III was enacted to empower the British government to arrest anyone for maintenance of public order. The arrested persons did not have recourse to the judicial proceedings. Following that, the Rowlatt Act OF 1919 allowed the authorities to confine the accused without a trial.  After Independence, Indira Gandhi introduced the controversial Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in 1971, which was similar to the Rowlatt Act. However, it was repealed in 1977 and eventually the National Security Act (NSA) 1980 was brought in. 

Key points of NSA Act

  • The Act allows authorities to ensure preventive detention for months
  • States or Centre can detain people from acting in a manner prejudicial to India's security
  • A person can be detained if he or she is considered as a threat to India's relations with foreign countries
  • The Act is invoked to ensure and maintain public law and order
  • It empowers the government to detain foreigners and regulate their presence or expel him/her from India
  • The provisions in the Act are is re-notified every quarter

