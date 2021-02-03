Delhi Police Hires 200 Forensic Experts To Nail January 26 Violence Accused

To nab accused with more forensic evidence, the Delhi Police is hiring forensic experts who will help them in nailing the accused by gathering forensic evidence for them.

A top brass official confirmed to Republic TV that they want to nail each and every accused of Jan 26 violence and hence they needed forensic experts. Delhi Police is hiring them and they will be on the payroll of the department.

"Initially they will help us in Jan 26 violence and then they will also be used in other crime scenes. We had to call FSL team from Delhi Government's Department and now we have decided to have our own team," said the source.

Delhi Police seeks additional help to nab accused

The police have chosen those who have done Masters from National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhi Nagar Gujrat. Each candidate will have to go through different rounds of interviews and practical. The interview of forensic will be taken by top brass officials.

The police said that it was necessary for the department to have a team of forensic experts. The source said that they are also mulling to have their own forensic lab as well.

"Jan 26 is a huge case for us. Though we have taken help of FSL team already these new recruits will also help them more in the case. We want to be equipped with forensic evidence in coming days so that we could fight our case with more evidence in court," said the top brass.

After Jan 26 violence the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava has chaired several meeting and discussed how to tackle such thing in future. Mr Srivastava also discussed how to prosecute all offenders of such incident and later they decided to have a team of forensic experts.

