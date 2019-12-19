Days After Jamia Millia Violence, Delhi Police holds Meeting With Peace Committee, Locals

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police held a meeting at the Jamia Nagar police station with members of a peace committee along with locals to discuss the law and order situation in the area as well as send out a message of peace following violent protests in the area against the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to the police officials, the meeting was held to appeal to the people to not blindly trust propaganda and false information being spread to incite people against the state. This move comes after the Jamia Millia University clashes between the police and students.

The main objective of the meeting which was to appeal for peace and maintaining law and order was attended by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Chandra Shrivastav and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) along with other police officers.

The meeting also helped to take a step forward in strengthening the Public-Police cooperation, according to a statement. The strength of the meeting was over 100, including members of the peace committee. On Tuesday, a similar meeting was held in Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi police has also been constantly conducting foot patrolling as part of area domination & confidence building exercise in multiple places in Delhi. In few sensitive areas police has also been conducting flag marches.

Delhi HC accepts Jamia PIL

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has agreed to hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the recent violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University. This comes after the Supreme Court, on Tuesday directed the respective High Courts to take up the JMI and AMU cases. Violence erupted in both the universities on Sunday when the students were protesting against the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

