Delhi Police Identify Several Suspects In Connection With Rohini Court Explosion: Report

Nearly a week after a low-intensity explosion rocked the Rohini district court, Delhi Police Special Cell has identified several suspects connected with the blast, PTI sources said on Thursday. According to the PTI sources, the Special Cell investigators have identified several suspects in the case.

However, the police officials denied revealing the names and the gang involved in the blast. Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added. Notably, major inside reports came in connection with a bomb blast that took place inside courtroom number 102 on December 9 this year. In the explosion, one person was injured. Meanwhile, PTI sources said that the investigators recovered powder from the blast spot and added that the substance was likely to be ammonium nitrate.

As per latest development, the investigators handed over the powder-like substance to the National Security Guard (NSG) in order to ascertain more details about it. According to the investigators, the explosive was planted in a tiffin inside a laptop bag. "Battery parts have also been recovered. It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion," PTI sources had said.

According to the Court officials, there are 75 cameras on the Rohini court premises, but there is no camera installed inside courtroom number 102, where the incident happened.

"The cameras are installed at the main gates, court hall area and the police post," court officials told PTI. Suspiciously, the blast happened on the day when cases related to illegal stocking and distribution of coronavirus drugs by Gautam Gambhir Foundation and two AAP leaders were listed before Metropolitan Magistrate Prituraj.

Rohini court firing incident

It is worth mentioning that December 9 was not the lone incident of a blast inside a courtroom in the Rohini district court. Earlier in September this year, a firing incident took place inside the Rohini court premises. Surprisingly, firing broke out in front of senior judges of the Rohini court, in which two assailants were killed while three people were injured in the shocking incident.

Reiterating the security arrangements, the Delhi Police told the court that the Security Unit, a specialized unit of the city police, has taken over all the seven District Court security duties. The department also informed that necessary security arrangements were arranged and more number of staff were being deployed for duty.

