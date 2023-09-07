Delhi Police, IMD To Ensure All-weather Security For G20 Summit

The Delhi Police authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the national capital during the forthcoming G20 summit slated for September 9 and 10. Shahdra Deputy Comissioner of Police Incharge, Harsh Indora, highlighted the extensive security measures in place, emphasising, "At Shahdra, 10 pickets are in place. Forces from outside have come here. Our security is present round the clock. Foot march and patrolling are happening regularly. We are closing all market areas timely."

He further elaborated on the preventive actions being taken against potential miscreants, stating, "Regular checking is being done. We are carrying out regular combing operations at the Yamuna Khadar area because it comes near the Raj Ghat venue. Tear gas practice was also done today..."

In a show of preparedness, the Indian Army conducted an anti-sabotage mock drill earlier in the day, underscoring the gravity of the security measures being put into place ahead of the Summit. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is also playing a crucial role by monitoring the weather 24/7 and issuing up-to-date weather forecasts for various locations in Delhi.

"In view of the ensuing G-20 Summit at New Delhi during Sep 9-10 2023, IMD is monitoring the weather round the clock. It will issue current weather & forecast information for different locations of Delhi from the 7th Sept 2023 morning," stated the IMD.

Additionally, an extra Automatic Weather System (AWS) has been strategically placed near the venue of the G-20 summit, providing real-time live weather data at 15-minute intervals, including air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, as well as rainfall. This data will also be available for nine other vital locations in Delhi, encompassing key tourist and historical landmarks.

India is poised to welcome leaders from across the globe for the G20 Summit, which will take place at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Having assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 of the previous year, India has organized approximately 200 meetings related to the G20 in 60 cities nationwide so far.

