Delhi Police Initiates Investigation Against Person Impersonating PMO Official

Delhi Police on Friday launched an investigation into the alleged impersonation and identity fraud of a Prime Minister's Officer (PMO) functionary after receiving a complaint, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed.

Taking to Twitter, Asthana wrote, "We have received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister’s Office. The matter is under investigation. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia."

Rakesh Asthana also shared screenshots of the alleged impersonator after an Instagram story was posted by designer Kunal Merchant which shows their alleged email conversation.

According to the Instagram Post shared by Merchant, the impersonator, who identified himself as Vivek Kumar, Principal Secretary to PM, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Merchant to design and build a permanent installation/executive table for exclusive use by the Prime Minister.

"The Desk will be placed in the PMO and used by subsequent Prime Minister to come. I request you to please get in touch at the earliest...to discuss plans and design work," the alleged screengrab mail claimed.

In response to the alleged mail, the designer reportedly thanked PMO for considering his practice for a prestigious project. "Unfortunately due to my political and social views, I would like to respectfully decline this opportunity and wish not to be considered as a contender for the same. Had things been different and should I have been able to do this project, I would have liked to call this desk 'The Swaraj Desk'."