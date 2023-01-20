Delhi Police Intensifies Patrolling, Anti-terror Measures Ahead Of Republic Day

The Delhi Police have deployed additional pickets, intensified anti-terror measures and enhanced patrolling ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

All Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACsP) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been holding meetings with members of the Residents Welfare Association and Market Welfare Associations and briefing them about security measures in place for Republic Day, they said.

The police have also urged people to stay vigilant and inform them about anything suspicious.

The Delhi Police has also been creating awareness on the social media, asking people to alert or inform the police about any suspicious person, activity or article, they said.

Tenant and servant verifications are being done, police said, adding that surprise checks are also being conducted at hotels, guest houses and 'dharamshalas' to ensure no suspicious or anti-social elements have occupied the space illegally, police said. Mock drills have also been conducted by various districts to check their preparedness for anti-terror measures ahead of Republic Day, a senior police officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "Our security checks and anti-terror measures are robust and we would not allow any mischief monger or terror criminal to function or get successful.

"We are also alerting the market and resident welfare associations, organising public meetings, other initiatives to counter anonymity and create a vibrant web of human relationship focusing on security in place." According to officials, anti-terror measures have been intensified in coordination with other security agencies since Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements.

This year officers are on high alert. Extra pickets have also been deployed on bordering areas to ensure no mischievous elements gain entry into the national capital, officials said.

Besides, the internal meetings of Delhi Police, inter-state coordination meetings are also being held to ensure there are no lapse of security, a senior police official said.

Checking have been intensified at malls, markets, railway and metro stations and bus terminus in order to ensure no untoward incident takes places, he said.

Other agencies, besides the Delhi Police team, are also being deployed for anti-sabotage checks, he added.