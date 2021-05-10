Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Chhatrasal Stadium Case

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a Lookout Notice against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the brawl at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium which left one wrestler dead. Sushil Kumar, who has been absconding since the night of the scuffle, is said to be involved in the incident where two factions of wrestlers allegedly opened fire on each other, leaving several injured and 23-year-old Sagar Kumar dead.

An FIR has already been filed against Sushil Kumar who has claimed that he has nothing to do with the incident but has been reported missing ever since. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident" stated Kumar.

Chhatrasal Stadium case

As per sources, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, a former junior national champion, succumbed to his injuries.

The Delhi Police has registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway. A 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana has been arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.

"Several teams have been formed to trace out alleged persons including Sushil Kumar. We're probing the role of Sushil Kumar as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found", Addl. Dy Commissioner of Police-I, NW Delhi said to ANI.

The police has inspected the five vehicles found outside the Stadium and the crime scene has been examined by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini.