Delhi Police Issue Notice To Rahul Gandhi To Get Details Of Sexual Abuse Victims In J&K

Delhi Police on Thursday, March 16, issued a notice to Indian National Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi seeking details about those victims who approached him regarding their sexual harassment.

The police took cognizance of the posts on social media platforms and sent a list of questionnaires to the Gandhi scion.

During the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi, in Srinagar, said, "I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted."

The Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided for them.