Delhi Police Issues First Reaction As Gun-toting Man Opens Fire At Jamia; injures One

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a man wielding a pistol open fired near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital. He allegedly shot a protesting student who has been shifted to the nearby Holy Family Hospital.

'We have deployed out forces'

Soon after that, he was detained by the Delhi police. Speaking about the incident, DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal said, "I am finding what the incident is all about and the investigations are on. We have deployed our forces in various areas."

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC), from the University to Raj Ghat, when the incident took place.

Visuals have been accessed of the gun-toting man as well as the student who was injured from the gun-shot.

According to reports, the man shouted, "Who wants Azadi, I'll give you Azadi" and then fired on the protesters. According to witnesses, the student who has been injured has been identified as Shadab. He was hit by the bullet in his arm. His condition is stated to be stable. Shadab is said to be a Mass communication student of Jamia.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to take out the anti-CAA protest march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat. After the women protesters announced their proposed march, Delhi Police were alerted to the plan. Police had conveyed to the march's organisers in clear terms that permission would not be granted due to fears over law and order.

READ | Gun-wielding man held at Jamia after opening fire; visuals accessed: LIVE updates

READ | 3 students join probe in connection with violence at Jamia Millia Islamia last month

Armed man entered protest site Shaheen Bagh

Earlier on Tuesday, an armed man had entered the protest site at Shaheen Bagh and threatened the anti-CAA agitators. A video clip of the alleged incident showed a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters. According to police, the man was identified as Mohammad Luqmaan (50), a resident of Shaheen Bagh and was carrying a licensed pistol. He had gone to the protest site with a group of people to talk to the demonstrators regarding the reopening of the road blocked by them, they said.

READ | Jamia violence: Youth remanded to 3 day custody after spotted with container during attack

READ | 'Everybody has the right to protest, but peacefully & with responsibility', says Jamia VC