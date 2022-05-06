Delhi Police Issues Statement On Tajinder Bagga's 'abduction', Cites Father's Complaint

In a massive development, Delhi Police issued an official statement over BJP youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Delhi, Ghanshyam Bansal informed that the department received information from Tajinder Bagga's father Preet Pal Bagga that his son has been abducted from his Janakpuri home by some unknown persons. As per the information, the Delhi police registered a case under the relevant IPC Sections and flashed a wireless message after which the vehicle was intercepted by Haryana police in Kurukshetra.

Delhi Police issues official statement over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

"Today, in the morning we received information from Shri Preet Pal Bagga aged 67 years that his son Tajinder Pal Bagga has been abducted in the morning around 8.30 am from his house by some unknown persons. There were also other allegations in his complaint. Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections 365/342/392/452/295A/34 IPC by the Janakpuri Police Station. Thereafter, a wireless message was flashed and the said vehicle was intercepted by Haryana police at Kurukshetra. Delhi Police obtained a search warrant from the concerned Dwarka court and with the assistance of Kurukshetra District police, the vehicle was traced and the abducted victim was found. He is being brought to Delhi to be produced before the concerned honourable court as per law, said DCP West Ghanshyam Bansal.

BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested

On May 6, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police in the morning at around 8:30 am from his home in Delhi's Janakpuri. Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet in which he allegedly made a threatening statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab police informed that they had sent notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he ignored it and refused to join.

The Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from a BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab police should be booked under these charges. Delhi Police reportedly filed an FIR against the Punjab Police under Sections 34, 295, 342, 365, 392 and 452 of the IPC for illegally abducting the BJP leader.

In the latest development, the Delhi Police has brought the BJP leader back to the National Capital, to the Janakpuri police station.

Image: ANI, PTI