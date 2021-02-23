Delhi Police Joint-questions Disha & Co In Toolkit Case; Shantanu Moves Delhi Court

On Tuesday, key alleged 'toolkit' conspirators Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu underwent 'joint questioning' which was conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Dwarka. The Delhi Police, probing the 'toolkit Google doc' backing the farmers' agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg had arrested Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi while Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk were granted pre-arrest bail by a court.

The interrogation was not only based on the toolkit but there were other things as well like WhatsApp chats and the purported Zoom meeting that took place on January 11. Sources said the police will also attempt to ascertain whether other farmer leaders were also a part of the meeting.

In another development, Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail even as he joined the Delhi Police's probe.

The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana. Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court on February 16 for 10 days. He, along with Ravi and another accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Disha Ravi Sent To One-day Police Custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi into one-day police remand in connection with the 'Toolkit' case. Disha Ravi was produced before the court of CMM Dr Pankaj Sharma after the expiry of her three days of judicial custody. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police had moved a plea before the court seeking five days remand. The court will hear Ravi's bail plea again on Tuesday.

Disha Ravi arrested

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Bengaluru on Sunday. Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. However, in chat exchanges accessed between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg, Disha makes clear that she knows what they are doing could land her in trouble, even telling Greta that the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) could be applied against them and she was speaking to her lawyers.

