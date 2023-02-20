Delhi Police Launches Probe In Alleged Vandalism Of Owaisi's Residence In National Capital

The Delhi police on Monday said that they have started an investigation in the matter related to the alleged attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital. Earlier on Sunday, the Hyderabad MP alleged that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones at his residence in Delhi and vandalised the house.

Responding to the complaint of the AIMIM chief, the Delhi police said that legal action was being taken into the case. It the further noted that at the time of the alleged incident, Owaisi wasn't present at his Delhi residence. The police recovered one brick/stone which was found on the premises of Owaisi's house.

"Legal action being taken. Owaisi wasn't present at his residence when the alleged incident happened. One brick/stone was found in the parking area at the back entrance. An investigation has started," Delhi police said, ANI reported.

Owaisi's Delhi residence pelted with stones

Taking to his Twitter, the AIMIM chief shared details about the alleged attack. "My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows," he tweeted urging the Delhi police to catch the accused behind the incident.

The AIMIM chief lodged a complaint to the police wherein he raised concern saying that such acts of vandalism are happening in a high-security zone."This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," he said in teh complaint to the police.

After receiving information, a team of Delhi police under the command of Additional DCP went to his home and gathered evidence.