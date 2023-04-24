Delhi Police Launches Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief

In response to allegations of sexual harassment against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, top wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday. The Delhi Police said, they had received seven complaints from them and were looking into the matter, even as they received a notice from the Delhi Commission for Women for failing to file an FIR in the case. Back at the Jantar Mantar protest site, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and others demanded that the government provide the conclusions of the oversight panel that looked into the accusations against the Wrestling Federation of India president.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik break down while interacting with the media as they protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/OVsWDp2YuA April 23, 2023

Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, two wrestlers who raised the matter in January, called off their three-day sit-in after lengthy discussions with Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

A five-person oversight committee, led by renowned boxer M C Mary Kom, was announced by Thakur to investigate the claims. The women wrestlers complained to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday, claiming they had submitted a formal complaint to the city police two days prior, but no FIR had been filed as of then.

Protestors threaten to go to Supreme Court

On Monday, the protesting wrestlers vowed to go before the apex court if an FIR was not filed against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They also attempted to rally support across the nation by pleading with "khaps," "panchayats," and a number of other groups to support their cause.

On a day when the sports ministry halted the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election on May 7, and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad hoc committee to run the federation's day-to-day affairs, the protesting wrestlers said they had nothing to do with the polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into allegations that Singh sexually harassed female athletes.

The wrestlers, led by athletes Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, acknowledged their mistake in calling off their protest three months earlier and said they had been "manipulated" by some individuals.

Talking about the harassment, Vinesh Phogat, a professional athlete stated, “We are not going to listen to anyone now. We will be the face of the protest but we will now be guided by our 'gurujans' (elderly) and 'coach-khalifas' (mentors). It was a mistake to end the protest the last time around. We will not accept any mediator now, we won't let anyone deceive us,"

"All we want is for the police to file an FIR and investigate the matter. We are citizens of independent India and there are numerous channels to get justice. Won't we get it (justice) from anywhere?" she questioned.

Delhi Police probes into the matter

According to a Senior officer on Monday, Delhi Police has requested a report from the committee formed by the Ministry of Sports to look into the sexual harassment claims made against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The officer stated that seven complaints had been filed against the president of the Indian Wrestling Federation so far, and each one was being looked into. He stated that after specific evidence is discovered, an FIR will be filed.

"As part of the inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against the WFI chief," he said.