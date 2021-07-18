Delhi Police Meet Delegation Of Farmers Near Singhu Border Ahead Of Monsson Session

In a recent update concerning planned farmers' protest during Parliament's Monsoon Session that will commence from July 19, Delhi Police held a meeting with a delegation of farmers near the Singhu border, on Sunday, July 18. Referring to this meeting, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, said, "Routes to be taken by protesters have to be discussed". The monsoon session will commence from July 19 this year and will go on for 19 business days till August 13.

On July 14, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had assured that the farmers' protest scheduled to be held on July 22 would be 'peaceful' and claimed that a meeting would be held to develop the blueprint for protest. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced a protest at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, to demand the Centre to remove three farm laws.

Ahead of the planned farmer protests outside Parliament on July 22, Tiktait had said, "It will be a peaceful protest. We will sit outside the Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House".

As per the Lok Sabha secretariat, the Centre has listed 23 Bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session. These include 3 Bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

The functioning of Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 and this year’s budget session. In a heartening development, the Monsoon session will be held from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

Opposition parties and the Union government are likely to raise concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and economy especially fuel price hikes. Farmer Bills will be another key issue of discussion.

